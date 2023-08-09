Gold prices per tola witness decline

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs 600, being sold at Rs 221,100 as compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also experienced a decline of Rs 514, reaching Rs 189,558 from its earlier price of Rs 190,072. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold followed suit, dropping to Rs 173,761 from Rs 174,233, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association. Maintaining stability, the rates of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68, respectively. In the global market, the value of gold also saw a dip of $13, settling at $1,927 compared to the previous rate of $1,940, as reported by the association.