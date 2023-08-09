PM launches online portal for public access to judiciary

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched Pakistan code website (www.Pakistancode.gov.pk) and Mobile App (Digital Repository Of Federal Laws) with the aim to make the Federal Laws accessible to the general public, Judges, Lawyers, Litigants, Law students and Researchers, anywhere, anytime via medium of their choice. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar for such an extraordinary work on the website and Mobile App. As per details , It is an exclusive portal for access to digitized and updated Federal Laws. At present, the website contains 943 Federal Laws starting from 1839 to date.The App contains QR Code for prompt traceability of Federal Laws. It has Water Marking of proofread and reviewed laws as well. Cyber security measures have also been taken in accordance with the Cyber Security directions of NTISB to prevent cyber-attacks. In conclusion the honorable Prime Minister said that the launch of Pakistan code App is an historic moment paving way for digitization of laws in Pakistan.