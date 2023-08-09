Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 9 August 2023 is Rs. 218,500 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 187,757 in the local bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

The Gold Rate in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs. 218,500 per tola on 9 August 2023 and there is only a slight variation of a few hundred rupees across cities. These Gold Prices in Pakistan are taken from the Gold Market in Karachi or Multan. These rates change at least twice daily and the post is updated periodically throughout the day.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 200,292 per tola, while the price of 10 Grams is Rs. 172,111 as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 9 August 2023:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9 August 2023