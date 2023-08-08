Street in New York co-named ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ before Independance Day

As Pakistan’s Independence Day approaches, an avenue in New York, the country’s most populous city, has been co-named “Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

Ambassador Masood Khan congratulated President Ali Rashid of the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group on his leadership in having the avenue co-named “Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

Iqbal is a global icon and a symbol of Pakistani nationalism. He was the one who envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, a dream that was realised in 1947.

“New York is the most famous metropolis and naming an avenue after our national poet would cement Pak-US ties and a source of pride for Pakistani diaspora not only in NYC but across the United States,” he said.

He also praised Rashid for his unwavering efforts to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States by raising awareness about Pakistan’s history and culture in the United States.

Rashid and APAG were instrumental in introducing a resolution in the United States House of Representatives to designate March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day.”

The co-naming of 109 Street and 101 Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, honours Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage while also allowing Pakistani Americans to honour one of their country’s most significant leaders, according to a statement issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.

Speaking on the occasion Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council said: “As we approach Pakistan Independence Day, I am honoured to celebrate the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

“Hailed as one of the defining poets, scholars, and leaders of his time, Allama Iqbal’s work and vision led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent country.”

“His legacy lives on today in the vibrant Pakistani community that has contributed to the cultural fabric of New York City.”