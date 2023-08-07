Lawyer claims Imran being kept in ‘distressing’ conditions

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjotha, claimed on Monday that the PTI chief – who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail in a graft case – was being kept in “distressing conditions” and provided “C-Class jail facilities”, a private TV channel reported.

The ex-premier was given B-Class facilities by the Punjab prisons department. However, his lawyers and the party claimed on Sunday they were not allowed by the jail administration to meet the PTI chairman.

The legal team said they wanted to get in touch with Imran to provide him with clothes, food and other necessary items, and also get his signatures. The jail authorities did not allow a meeting with the PTI chairman and asked the lawyers to come back on Monday to get power of attorney.

On Monday afternoon, Panjotha, spokesman to Imran on legal affairs, was finally allowed to meet the PTI chairman. The meeting lasted an hour and 45 minutes. Narrating his conversation with Imran in a media talk, he said: “I asked Khan sahib about the situation in jail after his arrest.

He said he is being kept in a dark, small, C-Class, chakki wala [manual labour] room. He said there is an open washroom there, which does not have a shower. “He said the jail has flies in the morning and insects in the evening,” Panjotha said.

“Khan sahib said he was being given the usual daal and saag … but he said he had no issue in this regard. Along with this, he also said that he was prepared if they moved him to a D-Class jail. “Khan sahib directed me to tell the media that he will never accept slavery,” Panjotha stated, adding that the PTI chief also paid tribute to party workers and top leadership for their “steadfastness”.

“Khan sahib also said that his house was attacked for the third time and attempts were made to break the door of his bedroom,” the lawyer said, referring to Imran’s arrest on Saturday.

Panjotha said the PTI chief directed the party’s legal team to take legal action against those who “attacked” Zaman Park and “kidnapped” him.

“He also said that the PTI core committee will decide the way forward ‘in consultation with me’ … ‘no decision will be taken by a single person’.” The lawyer also quoted Imran as saying that the public should continue their peaceful protests and continue this “war against slavery”.