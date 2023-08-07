PPP to ‘take stand’ if polls delayed: Khursheed

Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Shah Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan Muslim League-N will take the country in the right direction and elections would take place on time in accordance with the constitution as PPP will take a stand if polls will be delayed.

“Election should be held under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“PPP truly believes in timely and transparent elections which would be better for the country and its stability,” he added.

Replying to a question about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker setup, he explained that it was important to follow the Constitution, adding, almost all parties are included in the committee. They have finalized five names at a committee level, not the leadership level,” he added.

He said that the PM candidate should be Independent, adding, a candidate should not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party. He also appreciated PM Shahbaz Sharif and the way he took all his allied parties along, adding, he also hoped that now it’s all responsibility of PML-N to take wise decisions for the caretaker of set up and timely elections for the smooth system of state affairs. A day earlier, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the results of the 2023 digital census, making it almost certain that general elections may not be held this year as a fresh delimitation, which may take months, has now become compulsory.

The minister noted that the constitution clearly stated that the delimitation had to take place, a process which took four months. “So I don’t see elections happening on November 12 or 13,” he said. He added that the PPP would “take a stand” if there was a delay in polls. When asked about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker premier, Shah said that it was important to follow the Constitution. He said that typically committees are formed to select the name of the caretaker prime minister. “Almost all parties are [included in the committee]. They have finalised five names at a committee level, not the leadership level,” he said. Asked whether the names included those of politicians, Shah said: “Politicians and politics are separate. They may understand politics, may have direct or indirect links to some party but will not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party.”

When it was pointed out that former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh fell in this category, the minister said that the ruling coalition did not want someone who “brought a briefcase and then picked it up and left”. At the same time, he asserted that he had respect for Sheikh. Giving the example of himself, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Senator Raza Rabbani, he said that if an active politician from any party was appointed then there would be fears of “rigging”.