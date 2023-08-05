‘One of the best white-ball bowlers,’ Karthik praises Rauf

NEW DELHI: Former India wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik, hails Pakistan pacer, Haris Rauf, as “one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world.” The Indian cricketer -turned-commentator praised Rauf’s journey from tennis ball cricket to international success.”Haris Rauf is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, especially in end overs – his story is beautiful with playing tennis ball cricket a few years back and getting picked by [Lahore] Qalandars, then doing so well in International cricket,” Dinesh Karthik told Sky Sports.

Previously, former England legendry pacer, Stuart Broad, expressed his admiration for Pakistan pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, hailing him as one of his favorite bowlers to watch in the world. “Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He’s got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up. He’s got such a natural skill – the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch. And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well,” he said.

The right-arm pacer is currently representing Welsh Fire in the ongoing The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 and with his exceptional start in the tournament, he is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with three wickets in two matches at an average of 14.00 and economy of 8.40.