Shamoon Abbasi injured in car accident

Renowned Pakistani actor and director Shamoon Abbasi got injured in a car accident. The actor has requested his fans to pray for his early recovery. He informed his fans about the accident through social media.

“There was lot of bleeding when I met a car accident as my teeth were broken,” the actor wrote.

No need to worry and keep praying for my speedy recovery, he said. The fans wished him fast recovery and asked him to take rest.

Abbasi is a Pakistani actor, director and screenwriter, famous for portraying the villain roles.