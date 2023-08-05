Sandila meets with Niaz support founder Odhwani to discuss ways to partner

Niaz Support, a social enterprise that provides support to persons with disabilities, and Moawin Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides quality education to children in far-flung areas, met today at the residence of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M. Asif Sandila (R) to discuss ways to partner and support less privileged communities in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Niaz Support founder Hussain Odhwani and Moawin Foundation chairman Admiral Sandila. Both organizations briefed each other on their work and its impact on transforming lives. They also discussed how they could work together to provide support to persons with disabilities in the armed forces. Admiral Sandila appreciated the efforts of Niaz Support and introducing the concept of social enterprise in Pakistan.