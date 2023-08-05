5-member JIT formed to probe charges against judge’s wife

A five-member joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to investigate the well-publicized case of physical abuse and torture of a 14-year-old domestic assistant by the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez.

A horrifying story of violent treatment of a young girl working as a domestic helper at the civil judge’s home arose earlier this month when she was rushed to a hospital with significant injuries and her parents accused the judge’s wife of torturing their kid.

According to the latest developments in the case, the suspect nominated by the victim’s parents has been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC), and the victim’s condition has improved slightly after worsening to a critical level.

The JIT appointed to probe the matter is led by the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Islamabad Operations, who will also serve as the body’s convener. Officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and SSP investigations of Islamabad police are among the other members.

The case will be investigated by the JIT at Police Lines Headquarters.

“The victim girl should immediately get justice,” she said, adding that it was an illegal use of force in a judge’s house.

The heinous incidence of violence against a youngster received significant condemnation from political and entertainment figures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the National Assembly’s Committee on Human Rights both expressed concern about the situation and asked for transparent investigations and action.

It should be emphasized that the 14-year-old victim is currently being treated at Lahore’s General Hospital for major medical ailments caused by claimed torture, including several internal diseases and psychological disorders in addition to physical injuries.

The youngster was taken to the hospital with rib and upper limb fractures, acute infection on her skin and eyes, and significant brain injuries “infested with maggots.”

Her situation worsened when she was admitted to the hospital, as she acquired pneumonia, sepsis, and lung infection as a result of complications induced by long-standing injuries.

On July 25, a case was opened at the Hummak Police Station against Civil Judge Hafeez’s wife under sections 506, 342, and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

After receiving a medico-legal report detailing the extent of the injuries, the police appended eight sections and sub-parts to the first information report (FIR).

The civil judge has disputed all claims leveled against his wife, Somia, claiming that while she was tough with her housekeeper, she “never tortured” her. He also bemoaned the “brutal media trial” of Somia.

Following his arrest, Asim declared his wife’s desire to participate in the inquiries; however, she has not joined the investigation.