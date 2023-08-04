Punjab CM assures justice to tortured girl Rizwana

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to Rizwana, a young girl who fell victim to the brutal torture inflicted by a judge’s wife in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi personally met with Rizwana’s mother and expressed his concern for the girl’s well-being during the visit at General Hospital, says a handout.

The chief minister inquired about the details of Rizwana’s recovery from the attending doctor, who reported that her health is showing improvement. He assured that no efforts would be spared in ensuring the best possible medical treatment for her.

“Our prayers are with Rizwana, and we beseech Allah Almighty to grant her perfect health,” Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to her recovery. He further assured that justice would be served to the oppressed family, pledging to prioritize the case as he had talked to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif regarding this issue.

During the visit, Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr. Nasir Jamal, along with Secretary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Principal of Lahore General Hospital, Prof. Jodat Saleem, and MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam were also present.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, visited Mayo Hospital to meet Aiman, a victim of brutal violence, and her injured mother, Lubna Shaheen, from Vehari.

Upon arriving at Mayo Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi personally inquired about their well-being and received updates on their health.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered unwavering support and assured the family of all possible help. He pledged that the Punjab government would extend every possible assistance to the family during these difficult times.

Aiman, unfortunately, suffered an injury to one of her eyes. However, the Chief Minister assured that the girl would receive the best medical care available to restore her vision. The tragic incident of cruelty has deeply impacted this family from Borewala.

Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, and the Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital were also present there.