SC rejects plea demanding full court in civilians’ military trial case

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied a petition seeking the formation of a full court to hear a series of petitions challenging civilians’ trials in military courts.

“Full court is not available till September,” Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said while announcing a reserved verdict on Karamat Ali’s fresh plea filed a day earlier.

A six-member bench, comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, was hearing the case.

It should be noted that the trials of civilians arrested for their involvement in the May 9 riots have yet to begin, as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court during an earlier hearing.

The CJP also expressed hope that the civilians would not be tried until the current case was resolved.