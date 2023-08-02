Wahaj Ali expresses heartfelt birthday greetings to Yumna

Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram Story to express his birthday wishes for his Tere Bin co-star, Yumna Zaidi, joining the multitude of well-wishers.

With a heartfelt message and a heart emoji, Wahaj conveyed his warm blessings to Yumna on her special day.

Graciously, Yumna shared Wahaj’s Story on her own Instagram, acknowledging the thoughtful gesture. Their on-screen chemistry in the highly successful drama, Tere Bin, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Portraying Murtasim and Meerab with intensity, the duo’s performances garnered immense admiration, sparking a frenzy of fan accounts, video edits, and artistic tributes.

The excitement continues with the announcement of Tere Bin Season 2 by Abdullah Kadwani on Twitter. The sequel to the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama has generated enthusiastic responses from eager fans.

Kadwani expressed gratitude for the drama’s massive success, making it the biggest blockbuster in Pakistani drama history. He thanked the audience for their love and support and commended the hard work and passion of the entire team. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s exceptional performances were praised, as their magical on-screen chemistry contributed to Tere Bin’s status as a masterpiece that touched the hearts of viewers worldwide. Zaidi is now gearing up for her next project, Gentleman, alongside Humayun Saeed.