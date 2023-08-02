IG Punjab lauds officials protecting foreigners despite difficult conditions

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message to the officials deployed for he security of Chinese nationals and the sensitive places. IG Punjab praised all the field formations engaged in the protection of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, sensitive and important national installations and thanked all the forces including Special Protection Unit, Elite, Patrolling Police for the excellent performance of their duties.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that foreign investment and industry are the foundation and key to the development of Pakistan. It is necessary for the officers and personnels responsible for the security of all these sensitive projects and foreign experts to be alert. Usman Anwar said that SPU officers and officials will continue to perform their duties with enthusiasm.

Similarly, the elite force has made itself the best crime fighting force by performing its duties at border check posts, highly sensitive and challenging points. IG Punjab further said that Punjab Highway Patrol is a force equipped with modern technology who are serving and protecting sensitive installations and citizens on the roads. The patrolling force arrested 589 criminals, 418 fugitives from court, recovered 589 stolen vehicles, reunited 418 missing children with their parents.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Executive Punjab Police is protecting foreign nationals with utmost zeal and control law & order.

It is protecting the citizens with the utmost zeal. However, due to an unfortunate incident, the country’s image at the international level is damaged and the foreign investment stops. IG Punjab while appreciating the services of CTD and Special Branch said that CTD and Special Branch are thwarting the plans of anti-social elements through intelligence based operations and all the field formations are working together to defeat their ambitions.

The IG Punjab directed that along with the security of foreign nationals as well as the security of sensitive places stands firm as an impregnable wall and leave no stone unturned in the security of the country and the nation. The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has started another good initiative to raise the morale of the police force. IG Punjab said that gallantry medals have been started to be given to the officers and personnels who have shown unprecedented courage and duty. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO), IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded the courage and bravery medals to the dutiful and brave officers of 10 districts.

All the personnels who received bravery medals were encouraged by awarding certificates of appreciation and a cash reward.

According to the details, sub-inspector of Jhelum District, Usman Tasadeq, was awarded a bravery medal for chasing and arresting the suspects of the robbery incident on 15 call and recovering the looted amount. District Bhakkar constable Ali Haider was awarded bravery medal for pursuit of murderous and dangerous dacoits with the help of QRF team. Faisalabad constables Najeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shahid were given bravery medals for their display of courage and bravery in different incidents. Toba Tek Singh constables Qamar Iqbal, Rizwan Shaukat, Okara constable Zulfikar Ali, head constable Qasim Farooq were also awarded Courage and Bravery Medals.

Constable Mohammad Arshad of Elite Force Vihari and Constable Raees Zahid of Lodhran were also awarded Courage and Bravery Medals. All these officers had performed brilliantly in different incidents by showing their duty with great courage and bravery.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Establishment-I Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Ameen Bukhari, DIG Establishment II- Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Training Munir Zia Rao and DIG Welfare Ghazi Mohammad Salahuddin were also present in the ceremony.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Police Training College Chung, Lahore and issued important instructions while addressing the female officers under training. IG Punjab directed the women personnel to learn modern policing skills and make service to the people as their motto and asked them to complete the training with renewed enthusiasm and enter the field after learning practical policing skills. IG Punjab emphasized that in order to become a professionally strong police officer, special focus should be placed on ethics and character building during training. IG Punjab further said that women police force is a wall in front of oppression, you have to go ahead with this mission and become the arm of the oppressed, for the change of police station culture service delivery projects, service centers and protection centers are busy day and night.

IG Punjab directed that transgender people ensure priority measures to prevent social insecurity, women and children and gender crime. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that our women police officers are talented who will bring change in the society with their performance. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed Commandant Chung to pay attention to constructive and extracurricular activities including sports during the training so that the talent of women can come forward in every field. Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, Commandant Police Training College Chung Mehboob Aslam Lilla and SP PTS Chung Dr. Bushra Jameel and other officers were also present on this occasion.