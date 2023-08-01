Pakistan: Centre of Gandhara’s Cultural Diversity

In the globalized arena, things are happening at a fast pace and there lies a success story behind every giant leap which humankind takes. Certainly, these developments are taken into consideration while keeping in view history and geography. Henceforth civilizations also play a key role in determining the impact of development any country makes. Civilizations are defined as the way of life which people adopt when they start their social setup, urban development and strive for sustainability.

History suggests earliest civilizations started to develop between 4000-3000 B.C, where agriculture and trade were developed for human survival, economic stability and progress. Some breakthrough feats which past civilizations left are the strong cultural ties, traditions, mythologies and religious virtues many of which are still in practice. Historically, the four civilizations named as Mesopotamia (alongside Tigris and Euphrates River), the Egyptian civilization (along River Nile), the Chinese ancient civilization (Yellow River Valley), and the Indus Valley civilization provided continuous cultural developments. It is pivotal to note that these societies and empires flourished alongside rivers or water systems, which helped them in sustaining lives. Indus Valley civilization traces are found in many South Asian countries, particularly Pakistan.

Pakistan is considered the centre of advanced Gandhara civilization. The Gandhara Civilization (500 B.C to 10 A.D) and the Indus Valley Civilization (Harappa 7 B.C and Mohin-Jo-Daro 4 B.C) in the area of present day Pakistan were the two major ancient civilizations of the world at that time. Gandhara means the ‘land of fragrance’ and it was an ancient civilization that existed from the middle of the 1st millennium B.C on the west of River Indus, the areas which are in the north of Pakistan namely Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Buner, Malakand, Swabi and Taxila. As the Gandhara civilization flourished, which extended till Korea and Japan at that time, this region became an epicentre and foundation of Buddhism.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Gandhara civilization is its artistic creativity. Gandhara is noted for the distinctive, Gandhara style of Buddhist art which was created with a fusion of Greek, Syrian, Persian, and Indian artistic inspirations. The discovery of stone tools, bones, and other items in the caves near Mardan-Pakistan, showed evidence of Stone Age human inhabitants of the Gandhara civilization. The discovered artefacts nearly 15,000 years old show how humans of that time evolved in knowledge, art, culture and religion. Some of the relics are true depictions of human intelligence. Remarkably archaeological sites and stone carvings found across Taxila, Swat and other parts of Pakistan, show imprints of the ancient Silk Road and the history of Gandhara.

The rediscovered cities of the Gandhara civilization exhibit many elements of their well-structured and modern lives through paintings, sculptures, coins, pottery and its relation with Buddhism. The creation of stupas gave birth to the unique art of sculpture, which is now popular across the world as Gandhara art and some of the distinct pieces are placed in museums worldwide. Buddhism has left a mammoth legacy of art and architecture in Pakistan. Centuries have passed but the Gandhara region has preserved heritage sites and much of this legacy is still visible in Pakistan today.

Pakistan is privileged to have large number of collections from this civilization many of which are placed in Taxila museum. Some of early signs of the Buddha include the Buddha’s footprints, often made in a place where he was known to have walked and are found in the Swat valley of Pakistan. Since Gandhara civilization was situated at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, it served as a melting pot of diverse ethos and evolutions at that time and the followers of it, still find it a way of spiritual affinity.

Gandhara civilization which thrived in present-day Pakistan, centuries ago can be a source of great learning for Gandhara explorers. Considering the importance of presence of these religious sites in Pakistan, a three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 was held in Islamabad recently, where Monks and inter-faith experts from SriLanka, Nepal, Thailand, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam gathered under one roof to highlight Buddhist legacy in Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to create an enabling environment for Gandhara tourism. Symposium was organized with the objective to create awareness about Gandhara, and encouraging Pakistan’s efforts both domestically and internationally.

A special Taskforce has also been established under PM office for the preservation and revival of historic Buddhist sites and promoting tourism ventures. Promotion of such religious and historical sites will help in raising awareness about the inclusivity and diversity of ancient and existent cultures. Especially when Buddhism is considered as symbol of tranquillity, solace, compassion and love for all living beings, the promotion of peace and cross-cultural harmony can help spread the message.

Pakistan is home to a variety of heritage sites, monuments and historic buildings which validate the various facets of the history of this region in particular. Cultural diplomacy and initiatives for dialogue among countries will certainly address in bridging gaps when polarization is fuelling conflicts. It can help in understanding traditions and customs apart from potential Pakistan’s holds in promoting religious tourism. Cultural diplomacy’s one strand is religious tourism for which Pakistan is taking some great steps to highlight the soft image of the country. Pakistan offers safe and viable environment for tourists which if fostered and well-promoted can generate regional and global connectivity, commercial activities and attract foreign exchange.

The writer works as the Communication Strategist at the Institute of Regional Studies and can be reached at reema.asim81@gmail.com