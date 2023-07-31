Malala enjoys ‘Barbie’ movie date with Asser Malik

Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai hopped on the ‘Barbie’ trend as she went on a movie date with ‘just Ken’, aka her husband.

The young peace and education activist made sure to get into Barbiecore and enjoy the wildly trending film with her husband, ‘Kenough’ Asser Malik.

Taking to her social media handles, Sunday, Malala Yousafzai posted a picture of the couple from their movie date as they struck a mandatory pose in the doll box photo booth at the theatre. “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize, He’s just Ken,” she aptly captioned.

“I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken,” she added, to which, her husband commented, “I’m Kenough,” with a laughing tears emoji.

The picture was liked by thousands of Instagrammers, while several, including celebrities took to the comments section, appreciating her caption.

Sharing her review of the film, Yousafzai said that she loved it and found it ‘funny and thoughtful’.

It is pertinent to mention that director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has emerged as the No.1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for the April release ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie.’

Since its release, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has made more than $351 million at the domestic Box Office and nearly $775 million globally.