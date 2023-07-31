Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘trying to hard’ to ‘sell the monarchy’

Since their promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton have made more public appearances to represent the royal family.

While it is understandable that their duties to preserve the monarchy are more important now, royal commentator Daniela Elser believes the couple may be overreaching with their public relations.

According to the expert, the Waleses have “strayed dangerously into the Sussex-esque territory of favoring the stunty and turning to crowd-pleasing tricks.”

Using William’s most recent appearance, where he collaborated with the popular Sorted Food YouTube channel to promote his upcoming Earthshot Prize. The royal is seen serving vegetarian burgers in eco-friendly packaging.

Elser said the video reminded him of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “relentlessly self-promotional, dignity-lite guff.”

The expert claimed that she could have forgiven his overly enthusiastic video if it had been a one-time occurrence, but it wasn’t. Elser observed that the Wales outfit was highlighted more than the event during Charles’ coronation. Following that, royal engagements in Wales were given special attention.

She believes the couple’s social media strategies are “relentlessly intent on selling themselves to the masses with the subtlety of a grouse fork to the eyeball.”

Elser surmised, “William and Kate are trying so hard not to be seen as stiff and starchy like his Pa and to sell the monarchy with all the desperation of a door-to-door double glazing salesman. It is all looking less like some social media PR-ing and more like a bells-and-whistles presidential campaign.”