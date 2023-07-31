New British envoy to Pakistan arrives in Islamabad

British High Commissioner-designate Jane Marriott OBE arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to take up her new posting at the British High Commission. Jane’s arrival comes at an important time for UK-Pakistan relations with a significant uplift in UK aid spending in Pakistan, focused on strengthening climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks. Last month, the UK also launched the new Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which will help Pakistan boost exports by reducing tariffs and simplifying trade terms. “I am delighted to be here in Pakistan, a country that deeply matters to, and has a long-standing relationship with the UK. With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond,” she stated. The high commissioner added that “our friendship stems from our shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links and a renewed development partnership. I will be working hard to continue to expand these”.