Bilawal attends unveiling of wax figure of Benazir Bhutto

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday attended the unveiling of the wax figure of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at an event held at Madame Tussauds in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. She is the first Pakistani whose wax figure is displayed at Madame Tussauds, Dubai. Earlier, Bilawal arrived in the UAE on a one-day official visit. High officials of the UAE and Ambassador of Pakistan to the Emirati state Faisal Niaz Tirmizi received the foreign minister at the airport. The visit reflects Pakistan’s strong ties, relations and bilateral cooperation with the UAE. Both countries are committed to strengthening brotherly relations and deepening mutually beneficial economic partnerships. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the Emirati state to offer condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Ambassador Tirmizi.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and offered condolences on the death of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.