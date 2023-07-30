Deepika grooves to ‘What Jhumka’ with Ranveer

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ seems to be the flavour of the season. The Karan Johar-directed film marks his comeback as a director after seven years and the industry has stood in unison and poured their appreciation for the film. Lead actor Ranveer Singh had gone to watch the film with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. In fact, Deepika grabbed eye balls with her customised Ranveer Singh jacket. Now, with a reel, Ranveer has shared Deepika’s verdict on the film!

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a mushy reel with wife Deepika Padukone. The two had watched the film last night, July 29. Now, Deepika’s verdict on the film is out as well. In the reel, Deepika can be seen grooving to ‘What Jhumka’ song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. After that, Ranveer says a few lines, Rocky Randhawa style, and Deepika just copies him. She breaks into a laughter and says, “Nobody can do it like you.”

Deepika Padukone, who didn’t attend the first screening of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ held on Tuesday, July 25, has finally watched the film last night. She also went on to become her husband’s biggest cheerleader and her quirky jacket was the proof. Deepika’s jacket had Ranveer’s initials. ‘R’ and ‘S’ painted on it. The biggest surprise was Ranveer’s face being painted on the back side of the jacket!

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has already created quite a buzz among movie enthusiasts. The film promises to be an intense love story that explores the complexities of relationships and family dynamics. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh taking on the lead roles, audiences are showering praise on the film.