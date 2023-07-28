Ramiz Raja joins Lanka Premier League 2023 commentary panel

LAHORE: Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the commentary panel for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) season four after his successful comeback during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series. He’ll be joined by Aamer Sohail, Roshan Abeysinghe, Russell Arnold, Scott Stiris, Frances Mackay, and HD Ackerman for an enriching cricketing experience. Following his appointment as the chairman of the PCB in September 2021, the former cricketer took a break from commentary responsibilities. However, his tenure was cut short when he and other PCB members were ousted from their positions after only a year, leading to the formation of a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi. The upcoming fourth edition of the LPL is set to take place from July 30 to August 22.