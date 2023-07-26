Farah Gogi refuses becoming witness against Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan

Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi has denied becoming a witness against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

In an interview with Geo News over the phone, a friend of the former first lady denied presenting as a witness against the ex-premier and his wife, calling the reports “baseless and false.”

“Why and for what reasons will I become a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi? In Pakistan, I can be targeted for political revenge, so I am out of the country,” she said, revealing her concerns.

Farah maintained she neither ever held any official position nor a party position during the PTI government.

“In the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I did not have any official position nor did I have a party position,” she shared during the interview.

Earlier this week, Bushra Bibi’s trusted confidante was extremely likely to become an approver against her and Khan, and she is already collaborating with Pakistani officials and has been in contact with them for about a month.

According to the sources, Gogi and her husband, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, were warned by the PTI leadership from working with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other legal venues.

According to insiders, Farah had already supplied critical material to Pakistani authorities, and they had formed a working relationship.

According to the reports, Farah was requested to leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first week of May after the Pakistani government informed the Gulf state that she was sought and implicated in corrupt practices while in Dubai.

Farah has been “blacklisted,” which means she is unable to enter the UAE on any legal grounds due to the cases against her, according to a highly reliable source. Farah began interacting with Pakistani authorities shortly after arriving in Italy, and there has been significant progress.

She fled Pakistan a day after the PTI chief’s government was dissolved following a vote of no confidence in April 2022, becoming the first high-profile figure to do so as speculations grew that she would be arrested and questioned about her dealings with Bushra Bibi as well as her direct role in running government affairs.

She arrived in Dubai from Pakistan, then traveled to the United States before returning to Dubai. She was using the UAE as a base until the Pakistani government asked the authorities to intervene because Pakistan and the UAE both have an extradition treaty.

In May, the FIA issued a written request to Interpol for Farah’s arrest and red warrant, alleging cases involving the employment of officials for money laundering and political influence through unlawful means. According to FIA officials, she has already been labeled an absconder by the court in the money laundering case.

According to FIA investigators, Farah is absconding abroad while solid evidence of money laundering has been gathered against him.