Fans thrilled over Ayeza and Wahaj Ali’s appearance in new drama

Fans of Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are buzzing after the highly anticipated drama’s first trailer was released.

Expectations are high for the upcoming drama “Mein” after Wahaj Ali’s recent success with “Tere Bin.”

“Mein Mein” seems to be an engrossing movie under the direction of Badr Mehmood and the writing of Zanjabeel Asim. Intriguingly, there are rumours that Ayeza Khan may play a bad character once more, similar to her powerful performance in “Mere Paas Tum Ho.”

In addition, Ayeza Khan will reconnect with Hamza Ali Abbasi in “Jaan-e-Jahan,” another blockbuster drama, following a decade since their work on “Pyare Afzal.” The forthcoming drama is being produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, with direction by Qasim Ali Mureed.

Both of these potential dramas are being eagerly anticipated by viewers since they will unite brilliant performers and creative teams to provide captivating and enjoyable stories for television.