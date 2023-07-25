Heat Resisting Paint Technology Empowers Differently Abled Community at the Fountain House

Rising temperatures and heatwaves pose challenges, urging global industries to innovate against climate change. In Pakistan, prioritizing vulnerable communities is crucial amid projected heatwave increases.

Addressing this concern, Diamond Paints introduces a breakthrough solution – the Diamond Roof Coat. This heat-resisting paint technology promises a better and more comforting environment. The acrylic elastomeric roof coating boasts exceptional water and heat resistance, allowing users to regain control over their surroundings. The paint lowers indoor temperatures by absorbing the sun’s heat waves, providing up to a 5 percent cooling effect in homes.

With this initiative, Diamond Paints demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility while supporting the Fountain House’s residents in the face of intensifying heat waves. The innovation not only combats climate change but also enhances the well-being of those who deserve the utmost care.

