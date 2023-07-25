Marks & Spencer plans to boost textile imports from Pakistan

The British multinational retailer Marks & Spencer Group wants to increase its imports of textile products from Pakistan, such as woven garments, denim, and towels.

Unsal Erdogan, Marks & Spencer Group country manager for Turkey, said during a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday that M&S experts will visit Pakistan in September to interact with the textile mills.

Funda Binoz, M&S’s business area manager for menswear, homeware, lingerie, outlets, and merchandisers Buket Ferreira and Seher Sbirakmaz, led the delegation.

Erdogan stated that the group will import from Pakistan woven garments, denim, socks, towels, graphic design T-shirts, and polo shirts.

According to APTMA, the delegation members expressed an interest in learning more about Pakistan’s textile industry’s potential and upcoming challenges.

Hamid Zaman, APTMA Chairman for the North Zone, invited the M&S delegation to open sourcing offices in Pakistan.

He believed that GSP+ allows Pakistani exports to compete with competitors such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as opening a window for Pakistani exports to Europe.

Zaman was optimistic that Pakistan’s GSP+ status would be extended.

“Pakistan is complying with 27 conventions relating to human rights, environment, labor rights, narcotics control, corruption control, gender rights etc. The country’s compliance with six new conventions will further uplift Pakistan’s image,” he said.

Former APTMA chief Aamir Fayyaz stated that the textile industry has the potential to increase exports to $50 billion if more stitching units are established in the country.

According to Fayyaz, the textile industry has a competitive advantage in terms of labour wages, currency depreciation, and a young workforce in the country.