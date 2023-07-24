TIME FOR PAKISTANIS TO THROW OUT THE BEGGING BOWL: Army vows to win war against economic crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday said it has been decided that the military would not rest until Pakistan is steered out of the prevailing crisis.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday inaugurated the Khanewal Model Agricultural Farm at an event seeking to bolster the agricultural sector and promote national prosperity. The event witnessed the participation of distinguished dignitaries, local farmers, and officials from various sectors. Addressing the ceremony, the COAS underscored the need for making the country’s economy self-reliant to end dependence on foreign loans, saying: “All Pakistanis must throw out the begging bowl.” The Pakistan Army is proud to serve its nation, he said, adding that the military drew its strength from the people and vice-versa. “Pakistanis are a proud, zealous and talented nation. All Pakistanis must throw out the beggar’s bowl,” he remarked.

COAS Munir expressed his determination to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing crises, stating, “We have decided to lead Pakistan out of the current crisis.” “The army belonged to the people, and the people belonged to the army,” COAS said, emphasising the strong bond between the armed forces and the civilians. The army chief also said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with all blessings and no power in the world can stop the country’s progress. He said a state is like a mother and the relationship between the people and the state is of love and respect. He said security and the economy are interlinked and indispensable to each other.

Addressing the nation’s qualities, he praised the Pakistanis for their pride, self-respect, and competence, recognising the nation’s potential to overcome challenges. Drawing attention to Pakistan’s potential for progress, the army chief asserted, “No external force can hinder our journey towards advancement.” He reaffirmed his belief in the nation’s capability to achieve greatness in all domains.

The COAS hailed the government’s plans for an agricultural uplift, expressing his confidence in the transformation of the agricultural landscape of Pakistan, saying, “Pakistan will witness an agricultural revolution, Insha’Allah.” The Khanewal Model Agricultural Farm is designed to benefit small-scale farmers and promote sustainable practices. The army chief announced that similar modern farms would be established across Pakistan, aiming to uplift the livelihoods of farmers and contribute to the nation’s economic growth. During the ceremony, the army chief invoked the poetic wisdom of Allama Iqbal, underscoring the significance of his words in guiding the nation’s trajectory. “In the hands of individuals lie the destinies of nations; every individual is a star of the nation’s fate,” he recited, reminding all present of their collective responsibility towards the nation’s progress.