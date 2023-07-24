PepsiCo Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan Join Hands for Coastal Clean-up Project in Karachi

PepsiCo Pakistan has embarked on a promising collaboration with WWF-Pakistan to launch a landmark Coastal Clean-up Project at the Karachi Fish Harbor. This initiative is a testament to PepsiCo’s unwavering commitment to its global sustainability agenda, PepsiCo Positive (pep+), which encompasses a diverse array of environmental and sustainability initiatives aimed at creating positive impact for people and the planet. The project’s genesis lies in WWF-Pakistan’s comprehensive scoping study on waste quantification and characterization at coastal sites in Karachi to identify the interventions which will be implemented as part of this project.

The overarching objective of the Coastal Clean-up Project is to efficiently collect and manage plastic waste through a multi-pronged campaign. Additionally, the project seeks to raise awareness among the local community and relevant stakeholders about recycling and proper waste disposal practices.

The launch event witnessed PepsiCo associates, WWF-Pakistan’s team members and representatives from prominent government organizations, including Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Oceanography, Marine Fisheries Department, Sindh Fisheries, Karachi Fisheries Harbor Authority, and the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum coming together for this important cause. The event also featured the formal inauguration of a litter boom installation—a strategically designed floating barrier to halt litter from continuing to float into water sources.

Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan at WWF-Pakistan, shared his thoughts during the inauguration, stating, “Our oceans are burdened with waste which is impacting the health of our marine ecosystems. Addressing coastal littering, which is primarily caused by human activity and coastal migration, is of utmost priority if we are to protect nature.”

Basit Pirzada, Senior Manager Public Policy, Government Affairs, and Sustainability at PepsiCo Pakistan, stressed the importance of plastic collection and recycling. He also shed light on PepsiCo Pakistan’s relentless efforts to promote the circular economy of plastics through collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan.

“PepsiCo remains resolute in its commitment to reducing plastics through effective collection, recycling, and fostering a circular economy for plastics. Our PepsiCo Positive (pep+) agenda envisions a world where plastic never becomes waste. By partnering with organizations like WWF-Pakistan, we are striving to implement transformative technologies to tackle immediate challenges and raise awareness for sustainable, on-ground change. Additionally, we are harnessing the power of our brands to heighten public awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling, safeguarding the wellbeing of our riverine, coastal, and marine habitats,” said Basit Pirzada.

As the event concluded, Nazifa Butt, Head of Climate & Energy Program at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, remarking, ” There is an urgent need for activities and cleanup projects that enhance public awareness of managing debris along our coastline. Through corporate engagement, we can expedite the deployment of locally manufactured technologies to address the issue of plastics in our oceans and rivers, while also supporting broader policies focused on waste management and plastics reduction.”