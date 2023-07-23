RevSoft aims to revolutionize tech sector by bridging gender gap

Helmed by accomplished technology leader Saima Ali, RevSoft Global, a pioneering Pakistani-American IT company, is bringing a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to the rapidly growing IT and software development sector in Pakistan. RevSoft aims to propel Pakistan’s IT industry forward while making gender diversity and empowerment a central pillar of its philosophy.

RevSoft offers a comprehensive range of services including custom solutions Software Development, Artificial Intelligence development, Extended Reality (including AR and VR), User Experience & Design, Business Intelligence, and IT Consulting. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices, RevSoft aims to deliver world-class solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of clients. RevSoft’s commitment to inclusivity is represented in its innovative business model. RevSoft offers 100% remote opportunities, opening a spectrum of possibilities for women seeking flexible work schedules, ensuring that talented individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to contribute to the tech landscape.

As the Founder and CEO of RevSoft Global, Saima Ali brings over 25 years of global experience in software development and lifecycle management to her role. With a distinguished academic background from Harvard University and a track record of success across prestigious US corporations such as Fidelity Investments, MetLife, Cisco Systems, and Wells Fargo, Ali’s expertise and strategic acumen position RevSoft as a trailblazer in the industry.

Speaking on the launch Saima Ali said: “Having spent the better part of three decades in the American tech sector, RevSoft was the natural next step; To contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan’s IT sector. Our mission goes beyond delivering cutting-edge technology solutions; By fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, we will not only drive innovation but also create meaningful opportunities for talented individuals. Together, we can revolutionize the tech sector and make a positive impact on society.”

Pakistan’s IT sector has been gaining significant traction globally, with projections indicating even more remarkable growth. Pakistani freelancers alone attracted export remittances of nearly $400 million in FY22 and rank fourth on Payoneer’s list of top freelancing countries. Additionally, the country annually produces more than 35,000 graduates in IT and other related fields, thanks to the government’s ongoing investments in education.

RevSoft aims to achieve a 20% increase in tech gender diversity, surpassing the current industry average of 17.08%.

Inclusive hiring initiatives, comprehensive medical benefits, and the establishment of daycare centers are among the measures that Revsoft will implement to prioritize employee well-being and ensure a supportive work environment.

Furthermore, RevSoft has made commitment to support the education and empowerment of women across the nation. The company pledges that 10% of all its proceeds will be dedicated to scholarships, training programs, and grants for women in the tech sector. By investing in the potential of talented individuals and providing them with the necessary resources, RevSoft aims to drive positive change and create new opportunities for women in Pakistan.