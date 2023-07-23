Gorgeous Armeena Khan spends vacations in the UK

Pakistani celebrities usually spend their summer season at foreign destinations and so is actress Armeena Rana Khan. Gorgeous Armeena is currently having an amazing vacation with her family these days. She is continuously sharing her beautiful pictures from UK. Armeena also shared beautiful pictures with her little daughter but she didn’t show her face. Armeena had earlier shared pictures on Eid day. The actor is a stunning and talented Pakistani television and film actor, who has spent most of her life abroad. She began her acting career with drama “Shab-e-Arzoo” Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza but her claim to fame projects were “Janaan” and “Bin Roye”. Both the projects were super hit and Armeena’s innocent looks were adored by the fans. Armeena became mother in December 2022 to an adorable daughter Amelia. She also established herself in Urdu cinema by starring as the female lead in the romantic comedy “Janaan” and the war drama “Yalghaar”.