Capitalism and Systems of Exploitation

We have reached the point where there is no life for a person with small or no money. This is a structural flaw. Not ours. We have commodified our relationships. Nowadays, our friendships, our connections, and our relationships are based on a transactional approach. Relations or connections with other humans are based on profits rather than intrinsic worth. System 1: Humans with no profit or tangible worth are not as worthy as people with sources. This is how capitalism commodifies our relationships, and this is an inherited flaw in this system.

To demonstrate the failure of all the systems to support middle-class aspirations and the exploitative nature of these systems, I categorically say that System 1 is tailored to exploit and sideline the aspirations of the middle class. However, this system only works for those with privileges who can afford privileges for their family members. Capitalism has inherent flaws. Capitalism is profit-driven rather than people-driven.

We are used to consuming. Yes, we are. But not all. Only a few. Who can own and consume? Still, food chains like KFC’s burgers are very difficult to afford for Pakistanis. Capitalist brands located everywhere produce deprivation through visual representation. We are designed to consume and overconsume. Capitalism has normalized consumption. Those who can afford it are systematically and sequentially sidelined from consumption patterns. Consumption is a double-edged sword. If you don’t consume, you feel deprived. If you consume, you have an unending quest to consume. It has produced a culture of disposability and continuous urges for the newest and latest products. This doesn’t end with the products but with the relationships and connections. We lack consistency because of a structural flaw that favours the desire for an uncontrollable stream of new adventures. It is a good and symbiotic presentation of evolution, but this evolution is too double-edged. For example, every year, the iPhone launches an updated model of its phone. People used to update and upgrade their phones every year. This is not more than conspicuous consumption.

As a result, System 2 leaves no room for those without tangible sources to afford consumption. This constant competition to own sources and the dislocation of owning them causes constant anxiety, depression, and frustration. We witness consumption; we understand how to consume it, but we can’t afford it. This causes performance paralysis. Day by day, the majority plunged into some kind of depression or mental health issue. This problem becomes more severe when we cannot afford a medical checkup or consult a doctor. Capitalism commercializes healthcare. In Pakistan normally a psychologist charges more than 5000 rupees. This is unaffordable for the majority of the population. System 3 is only available to a few, and we (the majority) can’t afford medical facilities.

Income disparities force people to agree with heated and populist rhetoric. Trust ends with institutions. Democracy declines. The backsliding of democracy, the undermining of constitutional supremacy, and the rise of authoritarian politics in the last few years are direct results of capitalism’s economic crisis. System 04: We lost trust in institutions and democracy.

Marketing is very problematic these days. It is being propagandized that some articles, some products, and some things are very critical to success and happiness in life. For example, it was capitalism that created artificial needs. For instance, Pakistan’s students, after getting a bachelor’s degree, prepare for competitive exams. In preparation for competitive exams, this academy uses advertising, venture capitalism, and other strategies to make people believe they will do well in their exams if they get tuition from it. If you join this academy, you will succeed. It is how capitalism works. Media generate artificial needs for success.

System 05: Education is compromised because money has become God for everyone, and they just need money to be happy so that they can consume it to be happy. We are all caught in the midst of cyclical disasters.

According to Karl Polanyi’s seminal work “The Great Transformation”, capitalism is not a self-regulatory system, but one deeply entwined with social relations. He posited that the market economy leads to a “market society” that commodifies land, labour, and money, which can result in social dislocation and environmental degradation if not regulated.” It is necessary to make ethical consumerism and ethical capitalism. The system only works for a few, and a large section of society lives crisis-driven lives. Crisis-driven realities make performance indicators low and declining. As a result of putting the majority at the margin, the minority will ultimately suffer. Our structural flaws must be addressed by realigning our choices and patterns.

The writer is a published columnist.