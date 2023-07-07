‘Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1’ gets 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise is getting high praise for his latest instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise. The film’s action got the most attention.

The first reviews for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are in and things are looking great for Tom Cruise and his merry bunch. The film, seventh in the hit franchise, has earned 98 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes off of 113 critic reviews.

Reviews have been mostly positive with a pinch of criticism for the kind of hollow story. The action scenes got high praise with special mentions of Tom’s conviction for the job.

Deadline’s review dubbed it ‘Mission: Exceptional’, mentioning how Tom and gang put their best foot forward once again, amping up the action and excitement yet again. Empire gave it four stars and boldly called Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie ‘cinema’s greatest love affair’. “Mission once again proving that balls-to-the-wall action films don’t have to be mindless, or humourless, or stupid,” the review mentioned.

The Guardian called it an ‘outrageously enjoyable spectacle’ that impresses with its ‘sheer stamina, scale and brio’. The review also praised Tom who ‘looks better than ever’. About the various action pieces, Variety’s review mentioned, “The plot is but an excuse for ever more elaborate set-pieces, executed so convincingly that Cruise has acquired a reputation for carrying out all the insane things Hunt is called upon to do in the movie.”

Roger Ebert.com called it a ‘ridiculously good time’. “Some of the overcooked dialogue about the importance of this particular mission gets repetitive, but then McQuarrie and his team will reveal some stunningly conceived action sequence that makes all the spy-speak tolerable,” the review read and hoped that this would be the film to ‘save’ Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter review said that the ‘movie’s sustained adrenaline charge is both its strength and its shortcoming’, reflecting just how big Hollywood banners have shaped storytelling for the new generation.

The Mission: Impossible series follows the adventures of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent of the Impossible Missions Force as he undertakes dangerous operations. Matching the topic of the moment, Hunt and his IMF team are tasked with tracking down a potent new artificial intelligence weapon in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Scenes include base-jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle, hurling a steam train off an exploded bridge, and drifting a yellow Fiat 500 through Rome’s winding streets. The film will be released on July 12 in India.