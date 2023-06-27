Court sends Elahi on judicial remand in money laundering case

A local court on Monday sent former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elah on judicial remand in a money-laundering case, registered by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA). Earlier, the FIA team produced Ch Parvez Elahi before a judicial magistrate at district courts. The FIA prosecutor argued that investigations were underway against Chaudhry Parvez Elai on charges of money laundering. He submitted that co-accused Muhammad Zaman committed money laundering for Parvez Elahi. He pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of Parvez Elahi for investigation of the case.

Advocate Rana Intizar represented the PTI president and opposed the physical remand plea. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea. Later, the court announced the verdict and turned down the remand plea and sent Parvez Elahi to jail. The FIA team had arrested Parvez Elahi from camp jail on Monday morning.