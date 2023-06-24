Baligh terms youth precious asset at GCWUF convocation

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur-Rehman said on Friday the youth were most precious asset to the country and the government was making all-out efforts to utilise it for national development to the maximum extent.

Addressing the 3rd convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here, he said that females were an integral part of society and their involvement in mainstream was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

In this connection, quality education and other facilities were being provided to the female segment, he said and emphasised the girl students to focus on their study and equip them with latest and modern trends so that they could play their dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

He said that Islam is a religion of love and peace. “Hence we should promote love instead of hate. We should also reject the rumors as these were most injurious to national solidarity and integrity,” he added.

The governor strongly condemned the May-9 mayhem, and said that despite political differences, national heroes were respectful for the entire nation and the patriotic Pakistanis could never dare vandalise and disgrace their monuments at any cost.

He said that anti-state elements were using the social media to spread rumors for their nefarious designs and youths were under their main target. Hence, the youths should investigate the information first and then react on it for greater national interest, he added.

He advised the students to concentrate on their study only and avoid from playing in the hands of anti-state elements because such elements wanted to sabotage the pace of national progress and prosperity. He said the PMLN government, during its previous tenure, focused on establishment of universities and colleges in the country, but it was a pity that this most important segment was badly ignored during four-year government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said education and health were prime sectors which played a pivotal role in national development. Therefore, the PMLN government always strived for improvement of these sectors, he added. He also congratulated the passing-out graduates of the GCWUF and advised them to remain respectful and thankful to their parents and teachers because they played a major role in their success.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, vice chancellor National Skills University Islamabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, vice chancellor Baba Guru Nanak University Nankana Sahib, Prof Dr Muhammad Asad from the COMSATS University Islamabad, former state minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, former MPAs Dr Najma Afzal, Mian Tahir Jameel and Shoaib Idrees were present at the event. Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli and Controller Examinations Mrs Rizwana Tanvir Randhawa also attended the convocation.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq, in her welcome address, presented performance and achievements of her university and said that the alma mater took a number of steps for providing quality education to its students so that they could compete with others efficiently in their practical life.

The governor conferred degrees on passing-out graduates of PhD, MPhil, MA/MSc and BS programmes in addition to decorating 235 position holders with gold, silver and bronze medals.

As many as 7,423 graduates were awarded degrees during this convocation including 8 PhD scholars of 2019-2022 session, 401 M.Phil scholars 2019-2021 session, 1,351 MA/MSc graduates of 2019 to 2021 and 2020 to 2022 session and 5663 BS graduates of 2017 to 2021 and 2018 to 2022 session.

Similarly, 81 position holders were decorated with gold medals, 87 with silver medals and 67 with bronze medals.

Earlier, the governor Punjab also laid foundation stone of new state-of-the-art campus of GCWUF and took briefing about the project in addition to paying a detailed visit to the site.