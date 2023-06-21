Malaysia ranks 27th in 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

Malaysia has climbed five spots to 27th place in the world’s most competitive economies, according to the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking 2023 report revealed on Tuesday. IMD partnered with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation to assess the country’s performance. According to the report, Malaysia’s improvement in the rankings were mainly backed by its economic recovery, investment growth, and bright spots in exchange rate stability, and the employment market. While Malaysia’s strength areas are prices, basic infrastructure and tax policies, the IMD pointed out that the country did not perform well in the following sub-factor rankings: business legislation, education and societal framework.