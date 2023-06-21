IIUI, YJA agree to initiate mutual cooperation, media linkages

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Young Journalist Association (YJA) have agreed to initiate mutual cooperation in the fields of professional training, media dialogues and academia & media linkages.

An interactive dialogue between IIUI and YJA was conducted here at the new campus of the university that was chaired by H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi. President IIUI. It was also attended by Vice President Female Campus, Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President Administration and Finance Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Inam ur Rehman, Officers of Protocol and Public Relations , senior journalist Mr. Zafar Sipra , office bearers of YJA including President YJA Mr. Yousaf Khan, Hafiz Usman Mughal, Sr. Vice President, Vice President, Mr. Adnan Arif, Secretary Information, Ms. Fasiha Satti, Members Governing Body, Mr. Zameer Asadi, Ms Shama Danish and Ch. Gulzar Naz.

Speaking on the occasion. H.E. Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi said that the university has been put on the track of academic excellence and infrastructural development in recent three years. He mentioned that the university has shined in all leading global university rankings. He said that IIUI is having a distinctive vision across the Muslim world and its services are focused to address the issues of societies through research and dialogue. He said that IIUI has academic figures and experts who are world acclaimed and they are nurturing the Muslim World youth as per modern needs of society. He also mentioned the importance of media in dissemination of varsity’s vision as well as he discussed the positive use of social and digital media.

Talking about the youth, IIUI President said the students are the prime focus of university and the IIUI is focusing on producing skilled youth equipped with the knowledge of latest market trends. He said that since he joined the university, the management faces several challenges that are addressed through the newly prepared strategic plan of the university. H.E. Dr. Hathal assured of maximum cooperation in the joint collaborations with the practicing journalists and encouraged the ideas related to media and academia linkages. YJA President Yousaf bin Omar hailed the service of the university and vision of Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi. He was of the view that university and YJA through conferences, seminars and training workshops can help the graduating students to build their beginning of careers in a positive manner. The representatives of the association underscored the importance of new media stating that its positive and constructive use can lead the youth to build the society and change its fate.

On the occasion, Dr. Samina Malik apprised of the university vision, its distinctions, recent achievements and background of the institution. She said the media being the fourth pillar of state has an imperative part in shaping the life of people. She said collaboration between the education sector and media can lead to addressing the needs of society.

Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani said young journalists are the real asset of the media fraternity and their interest in the education sector and its development is a positive omen. He said IIUI and all of its departments shall be among the leading ranks to collaborate with YJA.