Naqvi assures full support to traders in resolving issues

A delegation representing traders met the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and discussed their concerns and extended their congratulations on the presentation of a tax-free budget. Assuring the delegation, CM reiterated his unwavering commitment to resolving their issues promptly.

In an effort to enforce court decisions regarding the restriction of processions and rallies on Mall Road, the CM directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Additionally, he emphasized the need for expediting the completion of development work on Badami Bagh Road. The CM affirmed that comprehensive reforms would be introduced to enhance the vehicle registration system in Punjab, drawing inspiration from Islamabad’s successful model. He also highlighted the importance of implementing effective measures to improve traffic management and tackle encroachments on Multan Road. Furthermore, the provision of solar systems to small traders on convenient instalment plans would also be assessed, he added. Addressing the concerns of market roads, maintenance and streetlights in the Gulberg area, Mohsin Naqvi ordered to promptly resolve these issues. In line with the proposal to construct parking plazas in markets, he directed the Lahore commissioner and concerned officials to identify suitable land for these facilities and submit a report.

Expressing their appreciation, the delegation members conveyed their gratitude to CM Mohsin Naqvi, recognizing his invaluable contributions as a benefactor of Punjab. They lauded the tax-free and people-friendly budget presented under his leadership and commended the timely completion of development projects in Lahore. The traders also thanked CM for his interest in addressing the concerns of their community. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, IGP, commissioner & DC Lahore, and others were present.

The delegation included Mujahid Maqsood, Babar Mahmood, Khalid Parvez, Shahid Nazir, Ashraf Bhatti, Mian Tariq Feroze, Malik Khalid, Sardar Azhar Sultan, Sohail Mahmood Butt, Khalil Abeer, Malik Zaman Nasib, Abuzar Ghaffari Gohar, Sohail Sarfraz Manj, Ahmad Nawaz, Javed Bhatti, Jamshed Khokhar, Shahzada Salim, Syed Azmat Ali, Muhammad Adeel, Sumair Shah, Abdul Razzaq Babar, and others.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara. However, what he witnessed was disheartening bare shelves in the pharmacy, the absence of necessary medical supplies such as drip sets, disprin, and injections, and the hospital’s AC was closed off to patients. Surprisingly, the doctors’ rooms’ ACs were functional, but the duty doctors were nowhere to be found. In their absence, the patient himself was administering nebulization to the patient instead of the nurses. Even in an emergency, medicines had to be procured externally, and to make matters worse, the air conditioning system was non-functional.

The patients and their attendants presented a multitude of complaints before the CM and showed the receipts of medicines bought from outside. Upon witnessing this appalling situation, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger and strongly reprimanded the Deputy Medical Superintendent on duty. The DMS failed to answer any of the chief minister’s inquiries, and even the pharmacy lacked essential medicines.

During his inspection, the chief minister thoroughly inspected various sections including the emergency, child ward, pharmacy, surgical ward, and blood bank. He observed that the air conditioning units were switched off, subjecting the patients to uncomfortable heat.

Expressing his deep dismay over the situation, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that keeping the air conditioning off during extreme heat was ludicrous. ”It was very disheartening to see the conditions at Shahdara Hospital;” he commented and pledged immediate action to improve the facilities and vowed to hold those accountable for the dire circumstances. He directed Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram to promptly visit the hospital. Additionally, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was asked to arrive at the hospital to monitor the situation and work towards its improvement. Mohsin Naqvi further directed Dr Khalid Masood Gondal to remain at the hospital until further notice. During the inspection, CM interacted with patients and their attendants, seeking their feedback on the treatment facilities. Both patients and their attendants expressed their dismay regarding the state of affairs. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DC Rafia Haider were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur about laborers’ death during the sewage line cleaning in Rahim Yar Khan. He has instructed to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter and emphasized that appropriate action must be taken against those found responsible for the negligence in ensuring safety arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi has also expressed his deep sympathies and condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones.