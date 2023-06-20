Bank Alfalah partners with Aga Khan Foundation to provide health services in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, has partnered with Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) through a donation of PKR 200 million. The funds will be utilised by AKF (Pak), and it’s implementing partners to provide essential health services to populations impacted by floods in Pakistan.

The partnership’s objective is to tackle the multifaceted challenges faced by flood-affected communities, addressing their immediate and long-term needs. The key goals encompass various aspects, starting with improving the accessibility and utilisation of health services through existing delivery platforms and mobile outreach services specifically tailored for the affected populations.

Another objective is to enhance access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure for these communities, ensuring better living conditions and hygiene practices. Furthermore, the project aims to empower communities by fostering knowledge and engagement in positive health and hygiene practices and resilience-building efforts.

It also endeavours to expedite the restoration of agricultural livelihoods in the affected areas, supporting the revival of farming activities. Lastly, the project seeks to bolster households’ food security and resilience, equipping them to withstand ongoing challenges and uncertainties.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO Bank Alfalah and Akhtar Iqbal, CEO Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan signed the agreement. The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership at the Bank and the foundation. The notables include Hafiz Sherali, President Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Iqbal Walji, Chairman National Committee AKF, Pakistan and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer, AKF, Pakistan. From Bank Alfalah Atif Bajwa, President and CEO, Faisal Farooq Khan Chief Human Resource Officer and Imran Assad, Head of Branch Operations and the one who has been leading operation work graced the event.

Bank Alfalah’s generous contribution of PKR 200 million highlights its unwavering dedication to uplift vulnerable communities and fostering social development. The funds will enable AKF (Pak) and it’s implementing partners to execute the project efficiently, ensuring the desired impact on the ground.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO, said, ‘The partnership with Aga Khan Foundation exemplifies the shared commitment to uplift and support vulnerable communities in times of crisis. Together with Aga Khan Foundation, we are determined to provide essential health services to flood-affected communities in Pakistan. Together, we can make a lasting impact and create a brighter future for those in need.’

Iqbal Walji, Chairman National Committee of Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan said, ‘We are appreciative of Bank Alfalah’s generous donation of PKR 200 million towards the flood relief efforts of the Aga Khan Foundation and the agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment to uplift and support vulnerable communities in times of crisis. Together, the agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network and Bank Alfalah are determined to provide essential health services and promote resilience among the flood-affected populations in Pakistan and thus make a lasting impact and create a brighter future for those in need.’

Bank Alfalah remains committed to making a positive difference in society by partnering with reputable organisations like Aga Khan Foundation. This collaborative effort will contribute to the well-being and resilience of flood-affected communities in Pakistan.

This initiative by Bank Alfalah, in partnership with Aga Khan Foundation, is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing multiple aspects of the flood-affected communities’ needs. It contributes to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) through the provision of essential health services, and it also supports SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) by enhancing access to WASH infrastructure for improved living conditions and hygiene practices.

In August 2022, Bank Alfalah’s Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors graciously approved USD 10 million (PKR 2 Billion) to help with the extensive relief and rebuilding efforts. In the first phase, the bank partnered with reliable and trusted non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across Pakistan to rescue the flood-impacted people from hard-hit geographical locations. Now the second phase has started, where the Bank is focusing on rehabilitating flood-affected communities, and this partnership with Aga Khan Foundation is another effort to rebuild lives.