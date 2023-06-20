Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st

The Eid-ul-Azha holidays will take place from June 29 to July 1, according to the federal government.

In this regard, a notification was released by the cabinet division secretariat. The public holidays in honour of Eid ul Azha have been approved by the prime minister.

The notification states that June 29th and June 30th (Thursday and Friday) are for offices that observe five days of work per week and June 29th to July 1st (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) are for offices that observe six days per week.

Muhammad Saad Munir, a Section Officer, has penned a notification.