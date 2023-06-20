Najam Sethi announces withdrawal from PCB chairmanship race

As Zaka Ashraf prepares to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi has decided to withdraw from the race to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a late-night announcement, Sethi said he was withdrawing from the race for chairmanship because he did not want to be a source of contention between Shehaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

He also mentioned an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability as being unfavorable to PCB. In these circumstances, I am not a candidate for PCB Chairmanship. His tweet concludes, “Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 19, 2023

Federal Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari recently mentioned Zaka Ashraf for the role. He stated that Sethi was appointed temporarily to conduct elections and restore the 2014 constitution in accordance with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives.

The news comes as the Pakistan People’s Party, a close ally of the federal government, called for Zaka Ashraf to be reinstated.

Zaka Ashraf will return after nearly a decade of absence due to a protracted legal battle with Najam Sethi for the position.