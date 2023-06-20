Daily Times

Najam Sethi announces withdrawal from PCB chairmanship race

As Zaka Ashraf prepares to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi has decided to withdraw from the race to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a late-night announcement, Sethi said he was withdrawing from the race for chairmanship because he did not want to be a source of contention between Shehaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

He also mentioned an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability as being unfavorable to PCB. In these circumstances, I am not a candidate for PCB Chairmanship. His tweet concludes, “Good luck to all stakeholders.”

 

Federal Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari recently mentioned Zaka Ashraf for the role. He stated that Sethi was appointed temporarily to conduct elections and restore the 2014 constitution in accordance with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives.

The news comes as the Pakistan People’s Party, a close ally of the federal government, called for Zaka Ashraf to be reinstated.

Zaka Ashraf will return after nearly a decade of absence due to a protracted legal battle with Najam Sethi for the position.

