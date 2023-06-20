More Pakistanis dead, as death toll in Greece boat tragedy further rises

The number of Pakistani migrants who died in the horrific shipwreck last week increased as authorities found more bodies and the likelihood of rescue dwindled.

Following the tragic incident, Greek authorities are still finding bodies because the actual death toll is believed to be in the hundreds, making it one of the deadliest of its kind in recent memory.

The majority of those who are missing are from the cities of Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Azad Kashmir. Numerous residents of Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot are also listed among the missing.

International media reports that nearly 300 Pakistani citizens perished in the crammed trawler that sank off the coast of Greece, although the exact death toll is still unknown. Greek authorities have come under heavy fire for how the disaster was handled amid the rescue efforts.

Recent political unrest and economic turmoil have forced many Pakistanis to flee their country, which is going through a very difficult time. Unskilled workers and people from lower classes are traveling dangerous distances to reach Europe in search of a better future, while highly educated individuals are using legal channels.