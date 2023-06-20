Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s latest video goes viral

Celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who are one of the most followed showbiz couples on social media in the country, are winning hearts with their latest video on the interactive platform Instagram.

Yasir Hussain shared a video of them enjoying the rainy weather in Karachi with the song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the Bollywood film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ playing over it. They also enjoyed themselves at an eatery.

He wrote renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetic verse “ham ko achchha nahin lagta koi hamnaam tera..koi tujh sa ho to phir naam bhi tujh sa rakkhe (I don’t like anyone sharing even your name Someone who should look like you only deserves such this name)” as the caption.

The video is another addition to the list of their adorable visuals. Earlier, a picture of their Thailand outing swept netizens off their feet.

Moreover, Yasir Hussain dedicated a montage clip to his wife. It featured some of the dreamy shots of the couple with the tune of the Bollywood song ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ playing in the background. It is pertinent to note that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married later the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and close industry fellows. They welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.