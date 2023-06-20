Makeup artist ‘blows powder’ on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s face

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recounted a hilarious memory of getting his makeup done for the screen in his early days as a junior artist.

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ earlier this week, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his early days in the industry when he featured as a junior artist in films.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor said, “Right now, while getting my make-up done, I was thinking about this one time when I was working as a junior artiste in a film along with other junior actors.”

“A make-up man who was supposed to do our make-up for the scene made us all stand in a queue and blew powder on our faces and said ‘make-up’ is done,” Siddiqui revealed further.

It is pertinent to mention that Siddiqui essays Shiraz ‘Sheru’ Khan in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the maiden production of actor-turned-producer Kangana Ranaut, under her venture Manikarnika Films. The dark comedy is headlined by TV starlet Avneet Kaur opposite him.

The Sai Kabir directorial is set to premiere on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 23.

The film was initially titled ‘Divine Lovers’ and starred Ranaut herself opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan.