Manoj Bajpayee responds to being jealous of Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajoayee has voiced his opinion regarding rumpurs that he was jealous or had envy with late Irrfan Khan. In an interview with ‘Unfiltered with Samdish’, he was asked if had jealousy with Irrfan Khan. In response, he said they neither worked with each nor they had any competition as they were in opposite circles. He said, “We didn’t know each other and our circle was also very different. While we both definitely wanted to work together, our paths and approaches were different, and hence it never happened. But I must say, there was never any envy, as I didn’t know him closely.” Meanwhile, it is also reported widely that Irrfan Khan’s work has inspired Manoj Bajpayee and the later see his work as an inspiration.