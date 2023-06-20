Esra mesmerises fans in mint green outfit

Esra Bilgiç, the Turkish sensation known for her role in the popular series ‘Ertugrul,’ continues to mesmerise her fans with her impeccable fashion choices and trend-setting style.

In her recent glamorous photoshoot on a luxurious yacht, Esra showcased her captivating beauty against the backdrop of the ocean. Wearing a stunning mint green maxi dress, she exuded elegance and glamour like never before. The intricate corset detailing, draped bust, and charming bow accents of the dress accentuated Esra’s exquisite features, leaving her fans in awe.

As the wind gently played with her hair, the flowing dress embraced her figure, creating a striking contrast against the serene blue waters. With her radiant smile and confident pose, Esra effortlessly showcased her incredible style and charismatic personality. The dress featured draped detailing along the bust, adding allure to her silhouette. The corset detailing, knot effect, and a high front slit brought a touch of intrigue to the ensemble. The strapless design, combined with the asymmetric off-the-shoulder style adorned with pleats, beautifully highlighted Esra’s graceful neckline. The addition of a bow detailing attached at the side added a playful element to the overall look.

Esra Bilgiç has gained immense popularity in Pakistan due to her remarkable performance in ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul.’ Considered an honorary Pakistani celebrity, she continues to inspire fans with her fashion choices and undeniable charm. Currently, viewers can catch her in another Turkish period drama titled ‘Adanis: Kutsal Kavga.’

Esra’s fashion sense is truly captivating and her fans eagerly anticipate her next stylish appearances, eagerly embracing the true fashion vibes she effortlessly exudes.