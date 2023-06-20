‘Gunah’ already stands out with one episode

Adnan Sarwar’s crime thriller, Gunah, became a social media sensation shortly after the first episode aired on private entertainment channel.

Fans took to Twitter raving about the “exceptional” storyline and the “stellar cast” of the six-episode limited series. Gunah revolves around Malik Hayat Khan, a powerful landlord who finds himself in a helpless situation when his wife, Gul Noor, runs away with Ahmed, the tuition teacher of their sons. Seeking solace, Malik’s in-laws propose that he marries their other daughter Gul Meher and though hesitant, Malik agrees for the sake of his children left behind.

However, complications arise when a determined SHO Sabiha enters the scene. She begins investigating the case and uncovers evidence that suggests there is more to Gul Noor’s disappearance than meets the eye. While some users hope the drama picks up the pace, others spoke about how Khoosat and Butt were stars of the first episode. With its “gripping storyline and intense character dynamics,” it seems like TV enthusiasts have found their favourite drama in Gunah this summer.

One user tweeted, “Gunah, wow, what a first episode! Intrigue, mystery, thriller. Love the female police officer. Great cast. Can’t wait to watch the rest of it.” Another user described the show as a “slow-burn drama with a nostalgic touch”, reminiscent of the iconic productions from PTV.

Glad to see fresh content on TV, a user praised the production for bringing forth a new story. “Tired of the usual shows on some channels. I feel other channels have something different to offer occasionally. this TV presents this suspense thriller now, featuring the eye-candy trio Sarmad Khoosat, Juggan Kazim and Saba Qamar, with Rabia Butt as the cherry on top.”

More than the story so far, Gunah grabbed attention for its exceptional cast. Fans have lauded Khoosat, Qamar, Kazim, and Butt for their stellar performances. “It always feels so refreshing to watch Saba Qamar. Her acting is phenomenal. Good to see Rabia Butt in uniform; she looks stunning,” wrote a user.

Butt, in particular, received significant acclaim for portraying the fierce and modern police officer. “Gunah boasts what may be the sexiest SHO in Rabia Butt and she means business. Loving the slight touch of camp mixed with the grim reality of this good thriller. Entertainment channel ups the ante with this high-quality miniseries,” read a tweet.

A user compared Gunah to Farhan Saeed starrer Jhok Sarkar. “Same genre but two entirely different flavours. Gunah – a mix of melodrama, rough-edged reality and grey-shaded characters – make Jhok Sarkar look like a pedestrian walk infront of it,” wrote a user adding that “intriguing characterisations, intricate details and a touch of masala” has made Gunah stand out from other dramas in the crime-thriller genre.

Social media has been abuzz with predictions about the series. Fans have speculated on the evolving relationship between Gul Meher and the inspector.

Some even think Khoosat’s character is the evil mastermind behind his wife’s sudden disappearance.