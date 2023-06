‘The Archies’ teaser takes back viewers to 1960s era

Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies teaser has taken back the viewers to the 60s era. Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film is set to premiere on Netflix soon therefore, its first official teaser was dropped at the Tudum Festival 2023 that took place in Brazil. Suhana’s film is a perfect ode to the 60s era. It is an Indian adaptation of the most famous American comic series. The teaser of the movie shows that the director and her team have worked hard in making the most perfect version of the show. All the cast members including SRK’s daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor carried their roles amazingly. Meanwhile, there are also some newcomers in the film like Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, who have also managed to look perfect in their roles. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director shared the official teaser on her Instagram handle, along with a caption that read: “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies.”