The Little Art organises workshop on heritage preservation and photo walk

The Little Art organised an insightful informative workshop on heritage promotion followed by the photo walk on historical monuments of the city. The participants of the photo walk including youth and children were toured at UNESCO world heritage sites including Shalamar Garden, Lahore Fort and Badshahi Mosque. The photo walk helped the young photographers to explore the intricate relationship between culture, history and visual storytelling.

The selected photos of the walk comprising outstanding works will be featured in an exhibition later on. This exhibition will serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate their artistic achievements, while also raising awareness about the significance of heritage preservation and its connection to visual storytelling.

The Little Art is working with UNESCO through its World Heritage Volunteers Initiative. The World Heritage Volunteer Initiative was launched in 2008 to encourage young people to undertake concrete actions and play an active role in the protection, preservation and promotion of World Heritage.

The project provided a unique platform for young individuals, aged 13-35, to engage with photography and heritage through an inspiring mentoring programme. Participants were given a comprehensive workshop on heritage and photography organised on Saturday at Aangun – Centre for Learning & Culture and photo walk was held on the following day. The workshop and photo walk was organised by The Little Art in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority, Tasveer Ghar and The Tinkers’ Collective. The organisers are thankful to Auqaf Department for providing access and permissions to Badshahi Mosque. The project was co-curated by Rabbania Shirjeel and Shoaib Iqbal, two accomplished artists with extensive experience in photography, working with children and youth and heritage, the project promises to be a transformative experience for the participants.

“The Little Art is proud to present this unique opportunity for young photographers to learn, grow, and express themselves through the powerful medium of photography,” said Shoaib Iqbal, Director at The Little Art. “By combining the exploration of heritage with the art of photography, we hope to foster a deeper appreciation for our cultural treasures and empower young individuals to become ambassadors of our shared heritage.” The Little Art is a non-profit organisation working for promoting arts education and providing creative learning opportunities to children and young people in Pakistan.