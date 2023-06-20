Fact Check: Has Govt Announced Eid ul Azha Holidays?

The Eid ul Azha 2023 holidays have not yet been announced by the Pakistani government. On social media, a fake announcement, claiming that five holidays have been declared for the festive occasion, has been making the rounds.

The fake notification claimed that the government of Pakistan had declared five public holidays in honour of Eid ul Azha, which would run from Tuesday, June 27, to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The fake notification stated, “It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 27th to 1st July, 2023 (Tuesday to Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.”

This is a copy of the fake notification:

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia already sighted the crescent moon for the month of Zil Hajj, which is going to commence from 19th June 2023 with Day of Arafah being observed on 27th June 2023.