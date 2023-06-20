Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

LONDON: Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams —- the biggest events on the tennis calendar —- also provide serious financial incentives for the champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon: WHEN IS WIMBLEDON HAPPENING? The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16. WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2023? The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million). It has increased by 11.2% from 2022. The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to “return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.” HOW MUCH WILL MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN? First round: £55,000 Second round: £85,000 Third round: £131,000 Round of 16: £207,000 Quarter-finals: £340,000 Semi-finals: £600,000 Finalist: £1.175 million Winner: £2.35 million HOW DOES THE WINNER’S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2022? The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received £2 million each. WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS? The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown. Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June – receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each. At the U.S. Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women’s singles title, receiving $2.6 million each. WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023? First round: £13,750 Second round: £22,000 Third round: £36,250 Quarter-finals: £75,000 Semi-finals: £150,000 Finalist: £300,000 Winner: £600,000 WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023? First round: £4,000 Round two: £7,750 Quarter-finals: £16,500 Semi-finals: £32,000 Finalist: £64,000 Winner: £128,000