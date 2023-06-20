Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

LONDON: Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams —- the biggest events on the tennis calendar —- also provide serious financial incentives for the champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

WHEN IS WIMBLEDON HAPPENING?

The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2023?

The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million).

It has increased by 11.2% from 2022.

The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to “return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

HOW MUCH WILL MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

First round: £55,000

Second round: £85,000

Third round: £131,000

Round of 16: £207,000

Quarter-finals: £340,000

Semi-finals: £600,000

Finalist: £1.175 million

Winner: £2.35 million

HOW DOES THE WINNER’S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2022?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received £2 million each.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS?

The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown. Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June – receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each.

At the U.S. Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women’s singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

First round: £13,750

Second round: £22,000

Third round: £36,250

Quarter-finals: £75,000

Semi-finals: £150,000

Finalist: £300,000

Winner: £600,000

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

First round: £4,000

Round two: £7,750

Quarter-finals: £16,500

Semi-finals: £32,000

Finalist: £64,000

Winner: £128,000