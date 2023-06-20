Rumanza Caddy Golf Tournament tees off in Multan today

LAHORE: The Rumanza Caddy Golf Tournament 2023 will commence at the world class par -72 ,18 holes Rumanza Golf Course in DHA Multan from Tuesday (today). And for three days till June 22, a vehement golf competition among golf caddies will be all stirred up. These caddies represent the golfing community who have converged to this golf playing arena after earning selection from the Provincial Golf Associations namely Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhaw Federal Area and Punjab. In all, 105 golfers are participating and the eligibility is based on a rule that required 20 players per golf association adopted through a trials’ selection process.

This tournament was initiated by the Rumanza Golf Course management on an idea that such selected ones have served the cause of golf as allied stalwarts and their involvement as participants would bring to the fore a couple of talent loaded golf players who could transcend to the professional ranks and carve out a lucrative golf career as players of caliber and distinction. And already during the course of selection trials, noticeable were remarkable performances by some caddies. Distinctive attributes of this tournament are several, the striking ones being the prize money for the championship which is Rs 2.5 million and a cash reward of Rs one million for the one who does a hole in one. Top forty achievers will acquire cash winnings that they have never tasted before.

The occasion will be a significant one for the caddies ranks as it opens a window of opportunity for them and enables them to achieve a flaming desire plus ambition of becoming a golf professional. Competing at the most engaging Sir Nick Faldo designed first signature golf course of Pakistan, the Rumanza Golf Course, DHA Multan, will be likeable and appealing for these golf career seeking caddies who managed to surface as capable golf players during the selection trials. In the course of three days of golf playing rounds, they will be completely enchanted by striking features like 270 acres golf course spread over three zones: the desert zone, the wetland zone and the woodland zone. Additionally impressive will be its lush green meadows, fruit filled orchards, classy fairways and 51 Eco Bunkers. And whether they win or not, the overall experience will leave unfading impressions on their golf related experience and enhance their profile .